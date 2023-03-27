Ilion approves $7.9 million budget

ILION, NY – The Village of Ilion has approved its $7.9 million budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The Village Board unanimously approved the budget at Monday’s board meeting. Ilion mayor John Stephens said everybody involved worked very hard to come up with a sound budget for the village.
When the process started, the Village of Ilion had a deficit of around $850,000. They were able to reduce that to just under $500,000. The mayor says loss of revenue from the electric department and an unanticipated payment of a bond note for the villages sewer remediation project lead to the deficit. The board was able to overcome the deficit by using money from the villages fund balance and through a 2% tax increase.
"You know I think every budget in every municipality this year is going to be a challenge,” said Stephens. “We're just coming out of the pandemic. People still aren't quite recovered from that. Businesses, municipalities, any type of government, you know we're not any different. Is it going to bother any of the rate payers? I assume it will, but just with our water main project going on now. You can't complain about dirty water, if you don't want to pay to get it fixed."
There was a public hearing on the budget, before the vote took place, but only a few people showed up for it.