Ilion Days 2023 in Full Swing: Food Truck Frenzy, Doo Dah Parade and 5K on the Schedule

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.
Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.
When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.
For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.
ILION, N.Y. -- The 2023 Ilion Days started last weekend, with plenty more events this week, including the annual Doo Dah Parade.
July 15 marked this year's Ilion Days with a village-wide garage sale on Saturday and a sidewalk chalk event and tea party.
Monday's events took place at the Ilion Public Library and included playtime and a children's movie.
On Tuesday, July 18, there is History Night and Old Time River Music at 6 p.m. at the Ilion Marina.
A full list of schedules will be listed below. Here are some of the highlights.
On Wednesday, July 19, there's the Ilion Food Truck Frenzy at the Ilion Volunteer Firemen's Field and the Don Taylor 11th-annual Memorial 800 Meter Run/Walk and Ilion Days Mini-Track Meet at the Central Velley Academy Track.
Thursday, July 20 gets historical with Ghastly Graves 2, a cemetery tour that beings on Benedict Street. There's also an ice cream social on Thursday.
Friday brings chicken BBQ to the public, in addition to the annual Doo Dah Parade, Chuck-a-Duck and fireworks.
On Saturday, July 22 there the 5K Road Race Run/Walk by the Marine Corps League kicks off. There's also a basketball tournament, craft fair, dog show and family fun activities.
Ilion Days concludes this year with a car show and a Ducky Race.
There's a reminder to bring your lawn chairs for the outdoor events.
For more information on 2023 Ilion Days, click here.
There's also information on the Facebook page for the event.