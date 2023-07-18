Ilion Days 2023 in Full Swing: Food Truck Frenzy, Doo Dah Parade and 5K on the Schedule

ILION, N.Y. -- The 2023 Ilion Days started last weekend, with plenty more events this week, including the annual Doo Dah Parade.

July 15 marked this year's Ilion Days with a village-wide garage sale on Saturday and a sidewalk chalk event and tea party.

Monday's events took place at the Ilion Public Library and included playtime and a children's movie.

On Tuesday, July 18, there is History Night and Old Time River Music at 6 p.m. at the Ilion Marina.

A full list of schedules will be listed below. Here are some of the highlights.

On Wednesday, July 19, there's the Ilion Food Truck Frenzy at the Ilion Volunteer Firemen's Field and the Don Taylor 11th-annual Memorial 800 Meter Run/Walk and Ilion Days Mini-Track Meet at the Central Velley Academy Track.

Thursday, July 20 gets historical with Ghastly Graves 2, a cemetery tour that beings on Benedict Street. There's also an ice cream social on Thursday.

Friday brings chicken BBQ to the public, in addition to the annual Doo Dah Parade, Chuck-a-Duck and fireworks.

On Saturday, July 22 there the 5K Road Race Run/Walk by the Marine Corps League kicks off. There's also a basketball tournament, craft fair, dog show and family fun activities.

Ilion Days concludes this year with a car show and a Ducky Race.

There's a reminder to bring your lawn chairs for the outdoor events.

For more information on 2023 Ilion Days, click here.

There's also information on the Facebook page for the event.

Here is a message from the Ilion Police Department for the 2023 Ilion Days Parade route and detours.