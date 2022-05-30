Ilion Elks honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice

ILION, NY - In Ilion Memorial Day, the community gathered at the Elks Lodge to remember their fallen service members and to recognize two Central Valley Academy students who have been accepted into the Naval Academy.
Members of the Elks lodge raised their glasses in remembrance of those who never made it home while serving they're country.
A fallen soldier table, reserved to honor those who perished on the battlefield, or have been taken prisoner on foreign soil, was set to remind those in attendance of the sacrifices these brave men and women have made.
Little Falls Mayor Mark Blask, a Navy veteran, served as guest speaker for the event.
"There are a lot of people who are going to these ceremonies who served with someone. They came home, but their shipmate, or their soldier friend, or the marine did not. So it's important for them to remember them during that time".
Central Valley Academy students Nicolas Shedd and Sherya Patel were recognized for being selected to the Naval Academy at Annapolis.
Naval academies have low acceptance rates, making this achievement a very special one.
It is very rare that 2 cadets are selected from the same class.