Ilion holds public hearing on Duofold funding

ILION, NY -- A couple of public hearings on the docket for the village of Ilion Monday evening, but nobody showed up for them.
One of the hearings was to get public input on funding from a Restore New York grant. The village board voted unanimously to apply for the grant.
Money from the Restore New York grant would go towards marketing the Duofold property as well as shoring it up to make sure no further deterioration occurs to the building.
Ilion mayor John Stephens says there has been quite a lot of interest in the sight from developers.
"These folks that are coming in here love them. They love them. They're historic. They're strong. While the roofs and the floors might be starting to cave in, it has nothing to do with the structural integrity of the brick and the four outside walls. I'm hoping here in the next year, we can get this rolling as a project to revitalize that project".
The village would like to see the Duofold property become a multi-use facility that would involve retail, commercial, and residential usage.