Ilion hosts picnic for first responders, veterans

ILION, NY - The community of Ilion took time out on Sunday to say thank you to area veterans and first responders with a special picnic.
The free event was held inside the Ilion Marine Corps League and featured plenty of food and entertainment. The picnic is held around September 11th as a way to remember the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice that day, as well as the veterans who fought for our freedoms.
"I just think it's important that we give back,” said organizer Dan Enea. “We have an opportunity to say thank you, and I think this is a great event to do that."
This was the 8th year that the picnic was held to honor veterans and first responders.