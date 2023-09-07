ILION, N.Y. -- The now 100-year-old theatre company tells a rich story of small upbringings and large fun.
Starting in the founder's attic as a fun show for friends, it has now made its way to the historical marker it is today.
That's right. It's now a historical marker, which is another thing they're celebrating this Saturday as they're officially unveiling the marker on the same day as the centennial.
To cap off Saturday's festivities, the company is throwing a roaring 20s gala at 7 p.m., and it's a great homage to the company's history.
"We have 60 guests coming, and we have what we call a cast—a group of actors that are going to put on a little improv activity," George Lyon, the coordinator of the Ilion Little Theatre Centennial, said. "So, as our recording says for our answering machine, 'expect some drama.'"
The day after the celebrations, Sunday, Sept. 10, they're holding a drive-thru chicken barbecue fundraiser with Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home in the funeral home's parking lot. That will be running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.