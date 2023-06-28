Ilion Man Sentenced for Distributing and Receiving Child Pornography

HERKIMER COUNTY -- An Ilion man, who distributed child pornography over social media, was sentenced.
The US Department of Justice says John Patrick Galusha, 32, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for distributing and receiving child pornography.
"In addition to the prison term," a release states, "Chief United States District Judge Brenda K. Sannes ordered Galusha to serve a term of supervised release of 15 years, to begin upon his release from prison, to pay restitution, and to forfeit the device he used to commit the offenses. Galusha also will have to register as a sex offender upon his release."
In January 2022, the 32-year-old man sent 35 files in exchange for 163 images and seven videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.
He entered a guilty plea last summer.