Ilion residents are being warned of phone scam circulating

ILION, N.Y. -- Ilion residents are being warned to watch out for a phone scam that has been reported to Ilion Police.
Police have received reports from residents who have been contacted by phone and told that their electric bill is past due. The residents are then told if they don't pay the bill imminently their electrical service will be shut off.
If you have received a call like this or do in the future, it is a scam. Police say not to give out any personal information and if you have questions about your bill contact the Village Offices at 315-895-7449.