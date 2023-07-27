Ilion Veteran's Remains Returned Home

Ilion, N.Y. -- It seems that every parent with a child in the military's worst fear is to find out their son our daughter won't be coming home. Unfortunately, Lance Corporal Sean Willey is now among those that didn't make it through their service. Even so, Willey will be coming home.
Willey's remains are being driven from North Carolina, where his body was found, to the marine Corps League in Ilion for a memorial of sorts. That trip is expected to pick up dozens of bikers and drivers along the way who will follow for as long as they can to support Willey.
Although we referred to the event as a memorial, Marine Veteran Michael Sportello, a volunteer with the Marine Corps League, agreed that a celebration of life is a more appropriate name.
"It's a sad way that he was lost," Sportello said. "He's going to have a lot of family here so it's not like he's going to come back to nothing. They lost him for a long time. They finally found him, and now they're going to get the closure that they need. He's going to get a welcome home that is second to none."
Sportello said that, like many in the military, Willey probably got homesick. He decided to walk the Appalachian Trail back home to see his family and it was there that he lost the trail, set up camp, and succumbed to the wilderness.
A custom vault for Sean's remains has been made and donated by the MCL Unicoi Detachment #783. A footlocker was also made to move his personal affects home with him.
The Homecoming event is this Saturday at 6:30 PM. The family will be present for the flag folding and presentation and refreshments will be served once that has concluded.
Depending on the weather, the event's alternate location will be the indoor gym facility.