Ilion Village Board discusses flood mitigation along Columbia Parkway

ILION, NY - The Ilion Village Board of Trustees met Tuesday night to discuss a number of topics, including flood mitigation along the Columbia Parkway area of the village.
They’re hoping to set the record straight with residents, because of certain comments being circulated on social media.
Mark Carabetta, an engineer who helped design a flood mitigation study back in 2017, attended the meeting via zoom and updated everybody on where things stand. He also answered questions from village residents.
Those who live along the Columbia Parkway area of the village say they've been waiting for years for the village to do something about the flooding.
Bonnie Danforth, who attended the meeting, called 911 during a recent storm, because as she described it, water was flowing down the street like a river.
"You can't walk on the street because it’s just a flowing river, then it goes down to the Parkway, turns on Buchanan and then it goes down to River Drive and it's just a mess. The mud is crazy. You might get your driveway done and then it's full of mud and you have to scrape it off. It's just whatever we do, one rain storm and we're back to square one”.
Deputy mayor Ron Schoonmaker said the infrastructure bill passed by congress a few years ago should make funding available for any project designed to alleviate flooding concerns in that area.