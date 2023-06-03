 Skip to main content
Ilion woman killed in Bridgewater UTV accident

Oneida County Sheriff's investigate fatal ATV accident

Bridgewater, N.Y.-- One person was killed in a UTV accident Friday night. 

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Jeffery Dickerson of Ilion was driving a 2020 Polaris RZR XP 1000 on private property off of Stone Road in Bridgewater when he tried to make a turn, causing the vehicle to flip. 

29-year-old Victoria Dickerson, also of Ilion, was seated behind the driver seat and was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the front seat suffered minor injuries. 

The sheriff's office does not believe speed was a factor.

