Ilion woman killed in Bridgewater UTV accident

Bridgewater, N.Y.-- One person was killed in a UTV accident Friday night.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Jeffery Dickerson of Ilion was driving a 2020 Polaris RZR XP 1000 on private property off of Stone Road in Bridgewater when he tried to make a turn, causing the vehicle to flip.
29-year-old Victoria Dickerson, also of Ilion, was seated behind the driver seat and was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the front seat suffered minor injuries.
The sheriff's office does not believe speed was a factor.