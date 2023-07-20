 Skip to main content
Importance of Dairy Farming Discussed in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0

Local dairy farmers and elected officials are pushing the importance of our local dairy farms.

UTICA, N.Y. -- Local dairy farmers and elected officials are stressing the importance of our local dairy farms.

They were at the Utica Zoo yesterday for "National Ice Cream Month" to discuss it.

According to the International Dairy Foods Association ice cream companies help support the U.S. economy, contributing more than $13 billion to the national economy, as well as supporting nearly 29,000 jobs.

June was Dairy Month and July is Ice Cream Month—holidays dedicated to what makes it all possible, milk. N.Y. Dairy of Distinction Award Program announced its 2023 awards. And a local name is on that list. 

