Importance of Dairy Farming Discussed in Utica

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
528 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL NEW YORK
BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO
CORTLAND MADISON ONEIDA
ONONDAGA SCHUYLER SENECA
STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS
YATES
IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA
BRADFORD LACKAWANNA LUZERNE
SUSQUEHANNA WYOMING
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAZLETON, HORNELL, ITHACA, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON,
SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.
UTICA, N.Y. -- Local dairy farmers and elected officials are stressing the importance of our local dairy farms.
They were at the Utica Zoo yesterday for "National Ice Cream Month" to discuss it.
According to the International Dairy Foods Association ice cream companies help support the U.S. economy, contributing more than $13 billion to the national economy, as well as supporting nearly 29,000 jobs.
June was Dairy Month and July is Ice Cream Month—holidays dedicated to what makes it all possible, milk. N.Y. Dairy of Distinction Award Program announced its 2023 awards. And a local name is on that list.