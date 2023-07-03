Important Dates and Times for Boilermaker Weekend 2023

UTICA, N.Y. -- The countdown to the 46th Boilermaker 15K Road Race is underway.

Although the race is Sunday, July 9, there are some important dates and times to remember before the race day.

The events that will take place on Boilermaker Weekend are Youth Olympics, Mohawk Valley Health System Expo, Utica National Kids Run, Boilermaker Walk, Volunteer Party, 5K Race, Sitrin Wheelchair Race, 15K Race and the Saranac Post-Race Party.

Youth Olympics presented by Bank of America Event

Date: Thursday, July 6, 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: TR Proctor Park, Utica

Originally known as the Fitness Olympics in 2000 by the City of Utica, the Olympics took place at Addison Miller Playground. 50 kids participated that first year. The event is for children from 6-13 from the City of Utica. The event is free, and each child gets a t-shirt. The first year of the event, 300 children participated. The event has grown to 500 participants. Employees from Bank of America and the City of Utica Youth Bureau help the kids with the events.

The Mohawk Valley Health System Health & Wellness Expo

Date: Friday, July 7, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 8, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: MVCC Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Dr., Utica

The Mohawk Valley Health System Expo is where runners pick up their race bibs and information the races. All are welcome to attend the expo. Boilermaker fans can purchase official Boilermaker Merchandise in the Boilermaker Store, shop for running equipment from a range of vendors or sample food items from sponsors and food vendors.

Utica National Kids Run

Date: Saturday, July 8, 8 a.m.

Location: The grounds of MVCC

The event is free due to the generosity of the Utica National Insurance Group. Each child receives a t-shirt and gift. The run is for kids from the ages of 4 to 12. Water stops are along the course.

Boilermaker Walk

Date: Saturday, July 8, 12 p.m.

Location: MVCC

The Boilermaker Walk presented by Slocum Dickson Medical Group features a 3- and 4-mile walking courses, both starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 from the MVCC Utica Campus. The walking courses will take walkers through TR Proctor Park (three miles) or FT Proctor Park (four miles).

Boilermaker 5K Road Race presented by Utica National

Event Date: Sunday, July 9, 7:15 a.m.

Location: Burrstone Road near York Street

The Boilermaker 5K began 23 years ago as a training run. It was created for those who wanted to try running the Boilermaker but didn’t feel that they were ready for the 15K. In 2011, the 5K was turned into a race.

Wheelchair 15K

Date: Sunday, July 9, 7:45 a.m.

Location: Earle C Reed Way

The wheelchair division was established in 1980 with five wheelchair athletes. In 1997, the Wheelchair Division became an official part of the race. A committee was formed to organize and grow this event. The wheelchair race brings in a group of local athletes, national and international wheelchair racers. World-class athletes, marathon champions and Olympic medalists have participated in the Wheelchair Division race of the Boilermaker.

Boilermaker 15K Presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Event Date: Sunday, July 9, 8 a.m.

Location: Earle C Reed Way

This is the original event, which was started by Earl Reed in 1978. The 15K is the main event of Boilermaker Weekend and draws the largest number of participants of all Boilermaker events.

Saranac Post Race Party

Date: Sunday, July 9, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Back Parking Lot of the FX Matt Brewery

The 2023 party is open to the entire community. Entertainment this year will feature Showtime and others. Runners have a choice of snacks to refuel ranging from sports drinks to yogurt, and of course, Saranac Beer.

Boilermaker Volunteer Party

Event Date: Monday, July 10, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: Adirondack Bank Center, 400 Oriskany Street W, Utica

The Boilermaker holds an invitation-only Volunteer Party to thank those who give their time and expertise to put on the Boilermaker. The 2023 party will take place on Monday, the day after Boilermaker Sunday, and it will be held at the Adirondack Bank Center at Utica Memorial Auditorium.