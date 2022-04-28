Improvements at historic park in full swing

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The improvements to bring Frederick T. Proctor Park back to its glory are in full swing through partnerships with the City of Utica, MVCC and Olmsted City of the Landmarks Society of Greater Utica.
On Wednesday, MVCC masonry students were busy working on the column that once held an eagle statue in the park.
Much of the stone work in the park was done over a century ago.
"That's a column that was put up when the park was open in 1914," said Phil Bean, Chair of Olmsted City. "It used to have a statue of an eagle."
A little history and mystery: "There were three Proctor eagles," Bean said. "One was on Conkling Hill, which everyone knows. There's this one, and there's the one on the top of the Bagg's Memorial building on Main Street. This one flew the coop a long time ago. No one really knows where it is."
There are rumors that some people know where it is, but it hasn't turned up.
For years you couldn't even get to the column that the eagle sat on because it was overgrown with brush and trees.
Bean says the City of Utica came in and cleared out the circle around the column and put down stone.
Wednesday, MVCC students were doing their part in restoring the column.
"The stone mason students have been working here for weeks," Bean said. "That is the contribution by Mohawk Valley Community College."
The work after this kicks into high gear.
By late spring, volunteers with Olmsted City tell us benches will be put in and trees shrubs and grasses will be planted. They do need volunteers to help with some of the work because there are no paid employees doing this work.
By pitching in and lending a hand, volunteers actually become a thread in the history of the park, and it's quite the history!
"People often talk about Proctor Park," Bean said. "There are two Proctor parks. Proctor hired Olmsted to create Conkling Park and Proctor Park, and the City of Utica hired Olmsted to create the Parkway."
We're talking about way back in the early 1900's.
"Olmsted was the pre-eminent landscape architect of the first half of the 20th century. His father was the pre-eminent American landscape architect of the second half of the 19th century," Bean said. "Between the two of them, they changed the face of the country quite dramatically: the father designed Central Park among other things, and the son did landscape design at the White House, helped to establish the National Parks Service and designed five neighborhoods in this area."
Work is already under way to restore some of the original Olmsted creations in F.T. Proctor Park.
A Peace Garden will be a beautiful garden that was once a cistern in the park. It is a place to stop and reflect.
Another part of the restoration involved the original staircase by the old bath houses. At this point there is water ponding at the base of the steps. Work will be done on the steps and on the drainage basin to alleviate the standing water.
All projects are meant to make the park a beautiful and historic destination.
Since the start of the pandemic, parks have seen a resurgence of traffic.
To volunteer, and become a part of history, or to simply learn more about the history of the park, visit http://olmstedcity.org