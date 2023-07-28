 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In Photos: Day 4 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
Day 4 of the Fair

Photo by Zach Lewis

BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- Food, tractor pulls, animals, games, rides and displays were just some of the highlights from Day 4 of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair. 

Today, we visited the fair with a camera to take a few photos. 

Did our camera catch you having fun at the fair? 

The photo gallery from Day 4 of the fair is below. 

Food, tractor pulls, animals, games, rides and displays were just some of the highlights from Day 4 of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair.

The theme today at the fair was Children's Day and Pink Out Day, where guests wore pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness. 

Below is a schedule of today's events. 

July 28 at the Fair

Schedule Courtesy of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Recommended for you