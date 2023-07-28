In Photos: Day 4 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair

BOONVILLE, N.Y. -- Food, tractor pulls, animals, games, rides and displays were just some of the highlights from Day 4 of the Boonville-Oneida County Fair.
Today, we visited the fair with a camera to take a few photos.
Did our camera catch you having fun at the fair?
The photo gallery from Day 4 of the fair is below.
The theme today at the fair was Children's Day and Pink Out Day, where guests wore pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness.
Below is a schedule of today's events.
