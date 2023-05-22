Inaugural Michael McSweeney Memorial baseball game played in Rome

ROME, NY (WKTV) - The RFA baseball team honored the memory of a former player, slain May 14, 1994, in the Michael McSweeney Memorial game. McSweeney's family was able to throw the first pitch at Saturday's game.
The game was held at Delutis Field in Rome this past Saturday.
It was an emotional day of remembrance for McSweeney's friends and family.
McSweeney and Dellon DiPasqua, both standout athletes in junior high at the time at Strough Jr. High were shot and killed in 1994 by a former Rome Police officer. Another teen was injured in the shooting. Joseph Merola then turned the gun on himself.
Merola had a troubled six-year tenure as a police officer and was dismissed for insubordination in May of 1993. Police were at his house the night the shooting happened for a dispute about a garden hose. They left and then returned to the scene after Merola had fired shots, two fatally, at the teens. Many of the details of that night of May 14th, 1994 appeared in a NY Times article.