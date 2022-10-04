Increase in access to health care for seniors

WASHINTON D.C. – Two pieces of legislation have been co-sponsored to increase care in rural communities. With support for pharmacies serving seniors and preventing prescription drug costs from rising, the hope is that healthcare access for seniors will increase.
The Pharmacy and Medically Underserved Areas Enhancement Act will encourage pharmacists to serve older Americans by providing immunizations, diabetes management, blood pressure screenings and routine checks.
The Drug Price Transparency in Medicaid Act will limit their power to spike drug prices.
“I’m working to drive down drug prices and increase seniors’ access to healthcare in rural communities, seniors in New York’s 21st District should not be forced to drive hours to find a doctor for basic, but essential, healthcare services when there is an avenue to care closer to home.” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said.
Stefanik says, these pieces of legislation will save time and resources for seniors and ensure drug prices are not needlessly being driven up.