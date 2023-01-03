Indium Corporation hires new senior manager

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Indium Corporation has hired a new senior manager for Corporate Quality, Robert Atwood.
Atwood has more than 16 years of experience. Prior to this new role, he served in quality manager roles for the semiconductor, power and population and aerospace industries. More recently, he worked for Ametek Advanced Motion Solutions.
He came to the corporation with an impressive resume, holding many degrees including a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Johns Hopkins University, a Master of Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University and a Master of Fine Arts from Southern New Hampshire University.
In this role, Atwood will have many responsibilities including, leading the global oversight and integrity of quality for the corporation, he will also support the development and maintenance of quality assurance programs, policies, processes, procedures and controls, among many other responsibilities.