Induction Weekend Wraps Up in Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- All weekend long, Main Street in Cooperstown was packed with baseball fans from across the country and the world. That was a welcome sight to executive director of the Cooperstown chamber of commerce, Tara Burke.
"It was certainly great to see it looking more like normal Cooperstown, it's been great to see that this whole season, it's definitely picked up, it's been a good summer so far from a general tourism perspective, so, it's definitely nice to be back to somewhat normalcy," Burke explained
Providing a big help to the village and hall of fame, the weather. There was not a cloud in the sky on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.
"We're always so relieved when the weather cooperates and it was a totally beautiful weekend for induction, it really helps a lot," said Burke.
Even though the ceremony is over and the plaques of Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen now hang in the Hall of Fame, that doesn't mean the crowds will depart.
"Definitely people do stay, they make a vacation out of it when they come up for induction weekend, sometimes they'll stay a few days before and a few days after. Most of the induction related activities are wrapping up, certainly there will be some residual from that," Burke said
Burke says for business owners in Cooperstown, the last two weeks of July are the best from their perspective
"These few weeks here are the busiest of our year, this mid to late July time frame it really ramps up here, for us it's a good time to be here for sure for the business owners these few weeks," Burke explained