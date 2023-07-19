Information Needed on Herkimer Hit and Run

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- State Police responded to a report of a crash in the area of State Route 5 and West German Street in Herkimer yesterday at about 7 p.m.
When the troopers arrived, the driver who was struck advised them that the other driver fled the scene.
Police said the suburban that fled went into the Village of Ilion.
Police are still investigating the identity of the operator of the black SUV.
Troopers are asking the public that if they have information on the hit-and-run investigation or know the identity of the driver of the black SUV, contact 315-366-6000.
