Informational webinar on submitting DRI proposals for Kirkland-Clinton

CLINTON, NY (WKTV) - The Village of Clinton and the Town of Kirkland were awarded a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant earlier this year and now it’s crunch time for businesses, not-for-profits and public entities to submit their proposals for a piece of the grant.
The Open Call for projects invites proposals for private, public and not-for-profit project that will foster a vibrant downtown for Clinton.
Projects will be reviewed by the DRI Local Planning Committee with public input.
Clinton Mayor Elizabeth Tantillo said, “We are looking for things that are going to support downtown growth, growth of our economy and growth of jobs.”
Tantillo encourages anyone who has an idea that fits in with the parameters to submit the proposal. There will be guidance in completing the proposals if needed.
All are encouraged to submit proposals. Click here.
For those with questions regarding the open call, an informational webinar will be held on June 21st from noon until 1 p.m.
The Clinton-Kirkland Local Planning Committee will include successful submissions in the Strategic Investment Plan and they will be recommended for funding to the state.
To be considered, proposals must be submitted electronically or in hard copy by 5 p.m. July 10th, 2023. Projects must adhere to outlined requirements.
For electronic submissions: Email the completed form and any attachments to amckibbin@edrdpc.com with “Clinton-Kirkland DRI Submission: (project name)” in the subject line.
Hard copy submissions should be mailed to 100 North Park Row, PO Box 242, Clinton, NY 13323.