Inlet 'Champagne Bus' will run on New Year's Eve

INLET, N.Y. -- The Champagne Bus will run on New Year's Eve in Inlet and the Eagle Bay area, offering an easy safe way to travel and enjoy parties.
The Inlet Area Business Association hired a passenger bus with the help of Burkhard-Evans, Daiker's, Great Pines, Screamin Eagle, The Tavern, Tony Harper's and The Woods Inn.
The bus will start running at 8 p.m. and will loop multiple times throughout the night, making stops at many establishments including the ones listed above. The last loop of pickups will start just before 2 a.m.
The bus is free and riders can get on or off at any location along the loop, as many times as they want. You can even call to be picked up from your home. The number is 315-369-8830. Scheduled pick-ups but be requested by 2 p.m. on Dec. 31.
If you need to contact the bus directly on New Year's Eve, call 315-796-6247 between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.