Inlet encourages people to shop local during holiday open house

  • Updated
Holiday shopping

INLET, N.Y. -- The Inlet Area Business Association is inviting the public to join them for their Evening of Local Shopping event on Nov. 29.

The following downtown businesses will be open from 4 - 7 p.m.:

  • Mountain and Main
  • Fourth Lake Wine and Spirits
  • Jack Greco's Custom Furniture 
  • Inlet Department Store
  • Pedals and Petals
  • Fulton Chain Supply Co.

And these vendors will be set up inside the Screamen Eagle from 5 - 8 p.m.:

  • Ed Tondryk with metal art
  • Eric Sutherland with Maple Moss Sugarworks
  • Linda Raymond with Norwex products
  • Bonnie Lutz with Refresh & Renew
  • Greg & Toni Rudd with pottery
  • Jams & Jellies
  • Melissa Macdonald with crochet items
  • Amanda DeShaw with ADK Grown, custom laser design work.

For more information visit the event page on Facebook.

