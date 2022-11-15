 Skip to main content
Inlet "Evening of Local Shopping" to be held on Nov. 29

  • Updated
  • 0
INLET, N.Y. -- The Inlet Area Business Association is inviting the public to join them for their Evening of Local Shopping event on Nov. 29.

Below is a list of the downtown businesses that will be open on this night:

-Mountain and Main

-Fourth Lake Wine and Spirits

-Jack Greco's Custom Furniture (both stores)

-Inlet Department Store

-Pedals and Petals

-Fulton Chain Supply Co.

And these businesses will be set up inside the Screamen Eagle:

-Ed Tondryk with metal art

-Eric Sutherland with Maple Moss Sugarworks

-Linda Raymond with Norwex products

-Bonnie Lutz with Refresh & Renew

-Greg & Toni Rudd with pottery

-Jams & Jellies

-Melissa Macdonald with crochet items

-Amanda DeShaw with ADK Grown, custom laser design work.

The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

