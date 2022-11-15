Inlet "Evening of Local Shopping" to be held on Nov. 29

INLET, N.Y. -- The Inlet Area Business Association is inviting the public to join them for their Evening of Local Shopping event on Nov. 29.
Below is a list of the downtown businesses that will be open on this night:
-Mountain and Main
-Fourth Lake Wine and Spirits
-Jack Greco's Custom Furniture (both stores)
-Inlet Department Store
-Pedals and Petals
-Fulton Chain Supply Co.
And these businesses will be set up inside the Screamen Eagle:
-Ed Tondryk with metal art
-Eric Sutherland with Maple Moss Sugarworks
-Linda Raymond with Norwex products
-Bonnie Lutz with Refresh & Renew
-Greg & Toni Rudd with pottery
-Jams & Jellies
-Melissa Macdonald with crochet items
-Amanda DeShaw with ADK Grown, custom laser design work.
The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.