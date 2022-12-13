 Skip to main content
Inlet man arrested after allegedly breaking victims arm during domestic dispute

Hand Cuffs

INLET, N.Y. -- 32-year-old Sideny Payne III of Inlet was arrested on Dec. 11, following two domestic disputes, one of which resulted in the victim's arm being broken.

The first dispute occurred on Thanksgiving Day when the victim's arms were allegedly pulled behind her back by Payne and one was broken during the incident. The second dispute occurred on Dec. 10 which is when police learned of the first incident.

Payne was arraigned in the Town of Long Lake Court and released due to the bail reform act. A temporary order of protection was issued to the defendant.

On Dec. 13, a Hamilton County Court violation of probation warrant was issued and Payne was remanded to the correction facility.

