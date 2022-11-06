Irish Cultural Center holds bicentennial gala

Utica, N.Y.-- The Irish cultural center of the mohawk valley held their bicentennial dinner gala in Utica. The event featured a cocktail hour, buffet dinner and a special program to cap off the evening. According to Patrick Roach, one of the center's board members, the Irish had a major role in building the mohawk valley.
"The Irish practically built the city. They built the Erie Canal; the laborers came over hundreds of years ago and pretty much built this whole place up" Roach said.
The gala was held to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the first Irish immigrants to central New York to build the Erie Canal.