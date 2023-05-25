Irish Freedom Fighter Remembered

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Irish Cultural Center hosted a guest presentation on a forgotten Irish freedom fighter.
Exile Mcbride... ever heard of him? It wouldn't be suprising if he's alluded you, because he's alluded his great nephew for years.
A year and a half ago, Michael Mcbride went through Ancestry.com and found that he had an incredibly famous great uncle back in the 1900s. Exile was great friends with President Roosevelt, Taft, Mckinley, Harrison, and Cleveland and he was even an integral part of the Irish cause for home rule... a big movement for Irish independence.
Michael and his family had no knowledge of Exile's existence since his history has been scattered across the state and his grave has been lost to time.
Michael has been touring around the state holding presentations like the one tonight. If you'd like to have Michael speak at an event, you can contact him at (585)202-1532 or you can email him at Rocksham1@yahoo.com.
