It's A Utica Thing Grand Opening

Utica, N.Y. -- After a soft opening a month ago, tonight at 4 p.m. was the ribbon cutting for the official grand opening of It's A Utica Thing.
Formerly Charlie's Pizza, It's A Utica Thing is a new bar and restaurant located where Charlie's Pizza used to be at 350 Leland Ave in North Utica.
If you're wondering if that's going to affect the old Charlie's Pizza menu, there are no worries there because many of the popular items from that restaurant are still available.
We spoke with Charlie Digristina, the owner of the restaurant, and he told us that this opening has been a dream of his for a long time.
"It is not just a Utica thing for us, it is a family thing as well," Digristina said. "We were just talking about it at dinner the other night [with] my wife, my kids... just about what's next for us and what's the next step on how to talk about our hometown and be able to represent the great foods that we've had there because there's so many great places to see in this city."
Tonight, they closed at 10:00 p.m. but typically their hours are:
Thursday 4-10 PM
Friday 4-10 PM
Saturday 12 AM-10 PM
Sunday 1-8 PM
Monday CLOSED
Tuesday 4-10 PM
Wednesday 4-10 PM