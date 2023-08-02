 Skip to main content
It's Day 2 of the Otsego County Fair

Here's what's happening today at the fair.

MORRIS, N.Y. -- Day 2 of the Otsego County Fair is underway. 

Gates opened at 8 a.m. and events started from there. A big event today is East Coast Pro Wrestling, which starts at 2 p.m.

Gillette Shows Midway Carnival also opens at 2 p.m. 

Below is a schedule of fair events for Day 2.

Aug. 2

Schedule of Events Courtesy of Fair's Website

Free events that take place all week are listed below, according to the fair's website. 

  • Acts in the Entertainment Tent, including Karaoke Contest
  • Buffalo Barfield & Un-herd of Entertainment
  • Antique Out of Field Tractor Pull
  • Livestock and Horse Shows
  • Richards & Burpee Petting Zoo
  • Federation of Sportsmen's Associations Exhibit
  • Draft Horse and Pony Exhibit
  • Tired Iron Antique Farm Equipment Club
  • Chee Chee the Clown
  • RoboMedia Robot Entertainers
Happening at the Otsego County Fair

