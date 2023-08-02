It's Day 2 of the Otsego County Fair

MORRIS, N.Y. -- Day 2 of the Otsego County Fair is underway.

Gates opened at 8 a.m. and events started from there. A big event today is East Coast Pro Wrestling, which starts at 2 p.m.

Gillette Shows Midway Carnival also opens at 2 p.m.

Below is a schedule of fair events for Day 2.

Free events that take place all week are listed below, according to the fair's website.

Acts in the Entertainment Tent, including Karaoke Contest

Buffalo Barfield & Un-herd of Entertainment

Antique Out of Field Tractor Pull

Livestock and Horse Shows

Richards & Burpee Petting Zoo

Federation of Sportsmen's Associations Exhibit

Draft Horse and Pony Exhibit

Tired Iron Antique Farm Equipment Club

Chee Chee the Clown

RoboMedia Robot Entertainers