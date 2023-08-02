It's Day 2 of the Otsego County Fair

MORRIS, N.Y. -- Day 2 of the Otsego County Fair is underway.
Gates opened at 8 a.m. and events started from there. A big event today is East Coast Pro Wrestling, which starts at 2 p.m.
Gillette Shows Midway Carnival also opens at 2 p.m.
Below is a schedule of fair events for Day 2.
Free events that take place all week are listed below, according to the fair's website.
- Acts in the Entertainment Tent, including Karaoke Contest
- Buffalo Barfield & Un-herd of Entertainment
- Antique Out of Field Tractor Pull
- Livestock and Horse Shows
- Richards & Burpee Petting Zoo
- Federation of Sportsmen's Associations Exhibit
- Draft Horse and Pony Exhibit
- Tired Iron Antique Farm Equipment Club
- Chee Chee the Clown
- RoboMedia Robot Entertainers
Today is the first day of the Otsego County Fair. Admission to the Fair today is free, and while there were no amusement rides today, there were other attractions.