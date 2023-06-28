It's National Paul Bunyan Day and Water Safari is Celebrating

OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- Did you know that every June 28 is National Paul Bunyan Day?
Folk legend and huge lumberjack Paul Bunyan has been making his way in tall tales since the early 1900s.
According to Britannica, "A few anecdotes of Paul Bunyan recorded from oral folklore suggest that he was known to lumbermen in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and the Northwest before the first Bunyan stories were published by James MacGillivray in “The Round River Drive” (Detroit News-Tribune, July 24, 1910). Within 15 years, through popularization by professional writers, Bunyan was transformed from an occupational folk figure into a national legend.
Locally, we have a giant Paul Bunyan looking over us. It's at Enchanted Forest Water Safari.
The waterpark announced that its celebrating Paul Bunyan Day by encouraging parkgoers to share their photos with Paul Bunyan from previous years on their social media pages. Tag Water Safari and use the hashtag #NationalPaulBunyanDay.
"It is said that he once dragged his axe across the Southwest and created the Grand Canyon. Americans have created thousands of folktales about Bunyan making him a national icon for the great outdoors and all it has to offer. Old Forge, New York is right in the heart of the Adirondacks, and it only makes sense to have their own personal take on Paul Bunyan," Water Safari said.
The Paul Bunyan statue at Water Safari has been greeting visitors since 1956.
The 19-foot-high statue has been photographed countless times for decades.
"Though the park has changed considerably over the years, Paul Bunyan is the one constant and one of most popular attractions. He is practically impossible to miss, as visitors enter the gates, he is there to welcome one and all."
Water Safari Paul Bunyan Statue Facts:
-The statue at Water Safari is made out of fiberglass.
-A full restoration took place a couple years ago, giving Paul more reinforced fiberglass and new paint.
-Some visitors over the years believed that the Paul Bunyan statue was in a different location of the park at one time. The giant Paul Bunyan at Water Safari has been in the same spot since day one of the park being open.
-Paul Bunyan's legs have two metal rods that help him stand.
-The original creators of the park installed Paul Bunyan.
-The Paul Bunyan statue originally welcomed visitors to "Enchanted Forest of the Adirondacks" before the park's name changed to Enchanted Forest Water Safari. Bunyan stands at the front of the Enchanted Forest, which has original buildings and attractions from 1956.