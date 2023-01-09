Its not too late to apply for MVCC spring semester

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College announced Monday, as of now it is offering multiple opportunities for students to apply and enroll for the upcoming spring semester, which officially begins on Jan. 18.
Some of those opportunities include a one-on-one admissions appointment, campus tours and information sessions. The school will provide information on its academic programs, the application process and how to pay for classes.
There are over 90 academic programs available to students, walk-in appointments are also welcome. To register ahead of time, go to the MVCC website.