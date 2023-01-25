 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mix with and change to freezing
rain and sleet early this evening, before changing to all rain
overnight. Downslope winds off the Catskills may diminish
snowfall amounts in lower elevation areas of Otsego and Delaware
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Jake Miller to perform at MVCC on Feb. 17

  • 0
MVCC

UTICA, N.Y. -- Pop singer-songwriter, Jake Miller will perform at MVCC on Feb. 17 as part of the school's Cultural Series

Miller has sold out tours and attracted millions of followers on social media. The singer, songwriter and producer has shared the stage with the late Mac Miller, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Fifth Harmony and has performed on MTV’s European Music Awards, NBC’s “Today Show,” and “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.”

The event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Schafer Theater at MVCC’s Utica Campus. Tickets are $15 for the general public, $10 for MVCC employees and free for MVCC students. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here

To see MVCC's complete Cultural Series lineup and ticket sales, click here

