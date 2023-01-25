Jake Miller to perform at MVCC on Feb. 17

UTICA, N.Y. -- Pop singer-songwriter, Jake Miller will perform at MVCC on Feb. 17 as part of the school's Cultural Series
Miller has sold out tours and attracted millions of followers on social media. The singer, songwriter and producer has shared the stage with the late Mac Miller, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Fifth Harmony and has performed on MTV’s European Music Awards, NBC’s “Today Show,” and “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.”
The event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Schafer Theater at MVCC’s Utica Campus. Tickets are $15 for the general public, $10 for MVCC employees and free for MVCC students. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.
To see MVCC's complete Cultural Series lineup and ticket sales, click here.