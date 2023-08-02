Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Suspect Misses Court, Trial Date Delayed

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- An update on the New Hartford man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
The court has vacated Eric Bochene's Aug. 7 trial date, at the government's request, after Bochene failed to appear for a prior hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
The court has also ruled that the time period between that missed court date on July 18 and until he shows up for court voluntarily or is arrested and brought to court, will be excluded from the speedy trial calculations.
That clock is being paused until Bochene resurfaces in court.