Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds to 35 knots and waves 16 to 21 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mainly stray just north of the
New York State Thruway corridor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

January 6 committee member says entirety of panel's work will be released in coming weeks

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, here on Capitol Hill on October 13, said on Thursday that the panel's work will be released in its entirety later this month.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

A Democratic member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot told CNN on Thursday that the panel's work will be released in its entirety later this month so Republicans cannot cherry-pick evidence when they take over the majority.

"(Republicans have) been pretty clear they'd like to undermine the work we've done but we're going to prevent that. We are going to release all the information we've collected so it cannot be selectively edited and spun," California Rep. Zoe Lofgren told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on "CNN This Morning."

Pressed on whether that means the committee will release everything, Lofgren said, "that's correct" and affirmed that the panel's final report will be released this month.

Republicans are set to take over the House in January and are certain to dissolve the committee, and its members have signaled in recent weeks that their work is nearing a close. Earlier this week, chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said members are "close to putting pens down."

Lofgren also confirmed to CNN that the panel will consider whether to issue criminal referrals when members meet on Friday and will discuss what to do about GOP lawmakers who defied their subpoenas.

Lofgren would not say specifically whether she believes the committee will ultimately issue a criminal referral for former President Donald Trump or others but made clear that "anything we send to (the Justice Department) as a recommendation needs to be tethered to the facts we found."

"We want to make sure we are on firm ground if referrals are made," Lofgren added.

