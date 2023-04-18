Jewish Community Center welcomes human rights activist, holocaust survivor

UTICA, NY - The Jewish Community Center in Utica hosted the Helen and Leon Sperling Holocaust Program on Tuesday.
The featured speaker, Marione Ingram, is a writer, artist, and human rights activist. She's also a holocaust survivor.
Born in Hamburg, Germany in the 1930's, she lived through the horror of seeing thousands of Hamburg Jews, including friends and family members, rounded up and taken to concentration camps, where many were executed.
Ingram told the crowd of over a hundred, the horrific story of how, on the day before her 6th birthday, her grandmother was ripped from her arms and deported.
“Very few young people, and maybe some older people, don't even know about the holocaust. If you don't learn from history we will be forever condemned to repeat that history," says Ingram.
Unfortunately, since she moved to the U.S., she’s noticing some of the same things here that she witnessed as a child in Germany. Things like burning books, and discrimination against certain groups, simply because they are different.