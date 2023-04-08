Job fair for youngsters during April break in Utica

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The City if Utica is holding a Youth Job Fair for youth from ages 14 to 21 during April break.
The job fair is put on by the City of Utica Youth Bureau.
If you have a resume, bring it to the job fair.
City of Youth Bureau Recreation Director Chet Loconti said youngsters who don't yet have a resume shouldn't worry about that. Loconti said there will be assistance with filling out applications, starting a reference list and any other aspects associated with working toward getting a job.
The job fair is Tuesday, April 11th from 1pm - 3pm at 220 Memorial Parkway in Utica.
Those who go will be able to speak with local employers about seasonal, part-time and permanent employment.
Employers expected to be present at the job fair include The Brooklyn Pickle, which is opening in Utica this month. Other employers include the City of Utica Youth Bureau, the Neighborhood Center, Utica Fire Department, Utica Police Department, The Grand, Salvation Army, Masonic Care and Evelyn House.