Joe Tahan's Furniture recognized by Rome Chamber of Commerce

ROME, N.Y. -- Joe Tahan's Furniture, on Henry Street in Rome, was recognized Thursday, as being the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce member of the week.
Members of the Chamber of Commerce visited Joe Tahan’s Furniture, to congratulate the business and give their their award.
“We are truly honored to be featured by The Rome Chamber of Commerce. Rome has a very special place in our heart and is a very important part of our business story. My father, Joe Tahan, after serving in WW2, began as a peddler selling door to door in his car in Rome, NY, where he often said he made the friends of a lifetime and customers along the way. He loved Rome and its people. So, it was only fitting he would open his first store in Rome on East Dominick St in 1965. However, after only ten months it burned in a tragic fire. Undeterred, he went back to door-to-door sales, paid his vendors and reopened on Ridge St in 1975. We eventually moved to 131 Henry St and our current Rome location since 1980. Housed in the historic Williams Brothers knitting mill building built in 1870, it was his vision to create a store within its aging walls. We've grown along the way and added two more stores, one in Yorkville and another in New Hartford. A 4th store will be opened next year in Marcy NY. We are in our third generation having my sons (Joe's grandsons) Joe Tahan and Al Tahan Jr working alongside myself, my sisters Bernadette Quenneville and Genevieve Tahan plus 90 wonderful associates who make up our team. From all of us here at Joe Tahan’s Furniture we thank you, we thank our wonderful Chamber for all they do and we thank the people of Rome, where the heart of our business will always reside,” Al Tahan Sr said.
The family-owned business first opened in 1951 and has served the greater Utica-Rome area for more than 60 years.
The chamber honors a member each week for their investment in the community as well as their local economy contributions.