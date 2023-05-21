 Skip to main content
Johnson Park Center to hold free food giveaways Monday and Tuesday

Utica, N.Y.-- The Johnson Park Center in Utica will be holding a drive-thru free food giveaway Monday. It will run from 2-6:30 pm at the JPC food pantry in the 1400 block of West Street in Utica. All disadvantaged families, seniors and single individuals will be given chicken, fish, ziti, hamburger helper, string cheese, rice, fresh produce and more. The event is rain or shine. If you do not have a vehicle, there is a walkup giveaway on Tuesday from 3-6 pm.

