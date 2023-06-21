Judd Road Bridge Delay

You are going to have to wait a little longer before you can drive over the Judd Road bridge in Whitestown.
There's another delay. This is a story WKTV has been covering for more than a year now.
The bridge has been closed since May 2022.
Rehabilitation work was only supposed to last a few months, but a supply chain issue with steel halted plans.
Work resumed in April, and tomorrow was supposed to be opening day.
Now, Thruway officials say it will be more like the end of June.
They are waiting for a contractor to paint lines. They say it can't open without them.
The person we spoke with did not know why there is a delay with painting.