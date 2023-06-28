 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Thursday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Judd Road Bridge in Whitestown Now Open

  • Updated
  • 0
Judd Road Bridge

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. -- There’s good news if you were a frequent traveler of the Judd Road bridge in Whitestown.

After more than a year and multiple delays, the bridge is back open as of today.

The bridge closed for rehabilitation work in May 2022.

The $5.2 million project, which was only supposed to last a couple of months, was stopped because of a supply chain issue with steel.

Work resumed in April. However, the expected opening day of June 21 was delayed because the bridge couldn't open without striping.

The bridge serves about 22,000 vehicles a day. It goes over the Thruway, and it was raised about 2 feet as part of this project.

Tags

Recommended for you