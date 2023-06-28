Judd Road Bridge in Whitestown Now Open

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. -- There’s good news if you were a frequent traveler of the Judd Road bridge in Whitestown.
After more than a year and multiple delays, the bridge is back open as of today.
The bridge closed for rehabilitation work in May 2022.
The $5.2 million project, which was only supposed to last a couple of months, was stopped because of a supply chain issue with steel.
Work resumed in April. However, the expected opening day of June 21 was delayed because the bridge couldn't open without striping.
The bridge serves about 22,000 vehicles a day. It goes over the Thruway, and it was raised about 2 feet as part of this project.