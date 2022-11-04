Judge extends hold on NY's gun ban in houses of worship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A federal judge extended an order blocking a part of New York’s new gun law that makes it a crime for people to carry firearms in places of worship.
U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sided with two Buffalo-area clerics and gun rights organizations who had sued and sought a hold on enforcement of the law until the judge decides the case on it merits.
The preliminary injunction issued late Thursday extends a temporary hold Sinatra ordered last month.
New York lawmakers rewrote the state’s gun laws last summer after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated the state’s old system of granting permits to carry handguns outside the home.