 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judge extends hold on NY's gun ban in houses of worship

  • Updated
  • 0
NY Gun Laws

FILE - John Deloca, owner of Seneca Sporting Range, prepares to fire his 9mm semi-automatic handgun during a shooting demonstration at his gun range, June 23, 2022, in New York. A lawyer challenging provisions of New York's new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places, telling a federal judge Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, the rules affect not only people on busy Manhattan streets but an upstate pastor on his church's property. 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A federal judge extended an order blocking a part of New York’s new gun law that makes it a crime for people to carry firearms in places of worship.

U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr. sided with two Buffalo-area clerics and gun rights organizations who had sued and sought a hold on enforcement of the law until the judge decides the case on it merits.

The preliminary injunction issued late Thursday extends a temporary hold Sinatra ordered last month.

New York lawmakers rewrote the state’s gun laws last summer after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated the state’s old system of granting permits to carry handguns outside the home.

Recommended for you