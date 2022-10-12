Judge rules campground must continue to provide water to West Canada Creek mobile home park

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 46 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&