Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 46 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison
and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Judge rules campground must continue to provide water to West Canada Creek mobile home park

  • Updated
  • 0

They must keep water on until Nov. 30

POLAND, N.Y. –A decision was made in the New York State Supreme Court Wednesday, regarding the West Canada Creek Village Mobile Home Park.

Water Service was shut off for the mobile home park, Sept. 30 when a contract between the park and campground expired.

According to the State Supreme Court, the campground must continue to provide water to the residents of the mobile home park until at least Nov. 30. That’s when the next court date has been set.

The rate has been set for $50 per day.  The owner of the mobile home park will pay the owner of the campground.