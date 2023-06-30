 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

July Fourth Events in Our Area

WKTV -- Looking to plan your Fourth of July? We have the places that will have parades, fireworks and more for America's birthday. 

Oneida County

Clinton

Clinton's 4th of July Summer Stroll, Parade and Fireworks:

  • Parade at 6:30 p.m. on College Street.
  • Festivities on the Village Green from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Fireworks at Clinton Central School at 9:30 p.m. (dusk).
Clinton Historical Society:
  • Society will be on the Village Green with July 4th activities that include carnival games, face painting and prizes.  
  • 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. under the tent.

Rome

Rome Rotary Club:

  • Independence Day Observance at 10 a.m. on July 4th at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers of the American Revolution located on the corner of James and Liberty Streets in Rome.

Utica

City of Utica:

  • Parade starts at 10a.m. in front of St. Elizabeths Hospital and proceeds down Genessee St. to the Parkway, ending at the Parkway Center.
  • The annual party at Proctor Park starting at 5 p.m., featuring food trucks, vendors and kids' activities.
  • Fireworks at dusk. 

Vernon

Saturday, July 1, Vernon Downs Racetrack:

  • Food trucks at 5 p.m.
  • Harness racing at 6:05 p.m.
  • Fireworks at dusk.

Herkimer County

Old Forge

Forge Festival of Arts and Crafts:

  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the ADK Bank parking lot, 108 Codling St.
  • Admission $3; $10 per family. 
  • Vendors and food available. 

Fourth of July Celebration:

  • Floyd Community Instrumental Ensemble at the Lakefront and fireworks over Old Forge Pond, located near the Town of Webb Information Center.
Hamilton County

Inlet

Fern Park on the Fourth of July:

  • Starts at 11:30 a.m. and features family-friendly games.
  • Refreshments will be provided. 
  • Games will lead into the American Legion's Flag Burning Ceremony at 1 p.m. at the park.

Arrowhead Lakefront:

  • Live music starts at 7:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks at dusk over Fourth Lake.

Chenango County

 Sherburne

Sherburne-Earlville Central School:

  • Fireworks at dusk.
Otsego County

Cooperstown

Glimmerglass State Park:

  • Free evening concert at 7:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks at dusk. 
Oneonta

Hometown 4th of July:

  • Parade on Main Street at 1 p.m.
  • Entertainment, activities and vendors in Neahwa Park from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks After Party is from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
