July is UV Awareness Month

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- The New York State Department of Health wants to remind all New Yorkers to protect their skin while enjoying the sun during UV Awareness Month.
Exposure to ultraviolet rays can potentially cause skin cancer. This can be from natural sunlight or tanning devices like tanning beds and booths.
"Enjoying time in the sun with friends and family is a great way to have fun and be physically active, but it's also important to take preventive steps to avoid UV radiation exposure," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. "A simple but important precaution is to use sunscreen when you are outside, even on cloudy days or when you are in the shade, and to wear protective clothing, such as hats, sunglasses and long-sleeved shirts."
According to the DOH, 90% of melanomas are caused by UV exposure. Melanomas are the ninth most common type of skin cancer in New York, according to the DOH.
The DOH urges New Yorkers to never use tanning beds or booths, wear long-sleeve shirts, a wide brim hat, or pants when possible while outdoors, wear sunglasses that block UV rays, use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher, apply sunscreen at least 15 minutes before going outside and reapply after swimming or sweating and try to avoid direct sunlight between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
