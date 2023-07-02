June 30: Harmful Algal Bloom Closes Beach at Delta Lake State Park Until Further Notice

ROME, N.Y. -- To protect swimmers' safety at the beach, Delta Lake State Park announced the beach area is closed until further notice due to a Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB).
Here's what they posted to their Facebook page to inform beachgoers.
Earlier this week, the beach closed because of a HAB. The beach opened the next day because the "suspected algae bloom" cleared up.
As of June 30, the beach is closed again.
"As of right now, the Beach will be close the whole weekend," the Facebook post states.
The park's Facebook page is updated with the latest beach conditions. They recommend following the page for the most up-to-date status.
From The Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:
"Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, occur when colonies of algae — simple plants that live in the sea and freshwater — grow out of control and produce toxic or harmful effects on people, fish, shellfish, marine mammals and birds. The human illnesses caused by HABs, though rare, can be debilitating or even fatal."