Juvenile breaks out of transport vehicle at Oneida County Correctional

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- On Mar. 7 around 5 p.m. a juvenile in the custody of the Allegany County Sheriff's Office, was waiting in a transport vehicle to be housed at Oneida County Correctional Facility, when he broke out and attempted to run away.
The vehicle was in the sally port area of the facility when the juvenile, who was not in restraints, rolled down the window and was able to exit the vehicle. Deputies and investigators ran after the juvenile into a wooded area, across from the jail before he was caught and taken into custody. The juvenile was to be housed in the facility on felony charges prior to this incident.
The incident is still under investigation as charges are pending.