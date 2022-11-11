KAC hosting Clinton native, Darryl Rahn's 11th annual homecoming concert

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Kirkland Art Center (KAC) will host Clinton native, Darryl Rahn, for his 11th annual homecoming concert, on Nov. 26.
Rahn is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who grew up in New Hartford and now lives in Brooklyn.
The show will feature songs from his most recent release on Spotify and Apple, “The Mend." The album has gained over 100,000 streams across the platforms, since September.
Rahn’s family-friendly concert, showcasing his folk-rock music will cap the Shoppers’ Stroll weekend which will take place the same weekend in Clinton. The stroll includes tree lighting, shopping, and sidewalk stands complete with roasted chestnuts, popcorn, and hot chocolate.
Tickets for the concert are available on the KAC website and at the door for $10. The show begins at 7 p.m.