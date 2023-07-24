Kaitlyn Conley Attorneys Ask for Local Judge to Recuse Himself

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Kaitlyn Conley case was back in Oneida County Court today.
But not for the reason it was originally scheduled.
Today was supposed to be a hearing to determine if she is entitled to a new trial.
Instead, her attorneys were in Oneida County Court before Judge Michael Dwyer and made a motion for Judge Dwyer to recuse himself moving forward.
Judge Dwyer will make a written decision at a later time.
Conley, from Sauquoit, did not appear in court today.
She is in prison for manslaughter for the poisoning death of Dr. Mary Yoder.
Her attorneys claim she was denied effective counsel by her first two attorneys.
Doctor Yoder was killed in 2015.
Conley's first trial, in 2017, ended in mistrial.
Her second trial, a year later, found her guilty of manslaughter.