Karam stays on administrative leave

Utica, N.Y. -- The Utica Schools Board of Education voted on Tuesday to keep Superintendent Bruce Karam on paid administrative leave.
Karam was put on leave back in October pending an independent investigation into complaints filed by district employees.
On Tuesday, the Board of Education voted to deny Karam's appeal and accept the report of the independent investigator who was appointed by Karam.
Karam is still on paid leave. NEWSChannel 2 is waiting to hear back from the Board of Education as to what the next step is in this process.
This is a developing story.