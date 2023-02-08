Keep your dogs safe during coyote mating season

UTICA, N.Y. -- It's coyote mating season, the animals mate in late winter and have their pups in the spring, so keeping your dogs safe is more important now, compared to other seasons.
A local wildlife official says just yesterday, they got a call from someone who found a dead deer in their yard and suspected a coyote might have been to blame. They say coyote attacks on animals are not rampant in our area, they're learned behavior.
"The pet issue really comes down to just individual coyotes learning to go after cats for example or potentially going after smaller dog breeds. It's not something rampant in the population, it's literally just individuals that have learned that they can catch cats and if they can, then they will," DEC Wildlife Biologist, Steven Heerkens said.
Heerkens also says, understand- a birdfeeder that attracts birds may also attract squirrels which can attract foxes, coyotes and birds of prey.